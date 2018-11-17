Madison Contemporary Vision Dance

Madison College-Truax Campus, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Holidays Collide will incorporate contemporary and hip-hop dance and is inspired by the story, The Nightmare Before Christmas!  

Choreographers Michael Knight and Sara Rohs will be setting the storyline and larger roles. Choreographer Kooy Buie will be heading up the hip-hop portion.  More Choreographers TBA.

