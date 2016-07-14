Madison County

to Google Calendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

ISTHMUS PICK

Thursday, July 14, Monona Terrace Rooftop, 7-9 pm

The Monona Terrace’s free rooftop series continues with this popular local country act, which is led by the nephew/uncle and lead/harmony vocal duo Mike and Augie Zibell. The series concludes July 21 with a performance by Milwaukee pop/reggae group the LoveMonkeys.

press release:

Rooftop Concert, 7-9pm; Bars Open 6pm

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

A truly unique Madison experience!  Enjoy spectacular local bands accompanied by the best views in the city!  Concerts on the Rooftop offer a wonderful opportunity for networking after work, or kicking back with friends and family. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair; seating on the rooftop is limited. The Lake Vista Cafe will be open for your enjoyment. Picnic baskets are welcome. Sorry, no carry in alcohol.  Proudly serving Great Dane beer, Monona Terrace offers a selection of beverages and casual gourmet faire on the rooftop. In the case of inclement weather, please call 608-261-4000 after 3pm for concert location. Concerts will be moved inside unless otherwise indicated.

Info

Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Isthmus Picks
Music

Visit Event Website

608-261-4000

to Google Calendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison County - 2016-07-14 19:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer