Madison County

ISTHMUS PICK

Thursday, July 14, Monona Terrace Rooftop, 7-9 pm

The Monona Terrace’s free rooftop series continues with this popular local country act, which is led by the nephew/uncle and lead/harmony vocal duo Mike and Augie Zibell. The series concludes July 21 with a performance by Milwaukee pop/reggae group the LoveMonkeys.

press release:

Rooftop Concert, 7-9pm; Bars Open 6pm

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

A truly unique Madison experience! Enjoy spectacular local bands accompanied by the best views in the city! Concerts on the Rooftop offer a wonderful opportunity for networking after work, or kicking back with friends and family. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair; seating on the rooftop is limited. The Lake Vista Cafe will be open for your enjoyment. Picnic baskets are welcome. Sorry, no carry in alcohol. Proudly serving Great Dane beer, Monona Terrace offers a selection of beverages and casual gourmet faire on the rooftop. In the case of inclement weather, please call 608-261-4000 after 3pm for concert location. Concerts will be moved inside unless otherwise indicated.