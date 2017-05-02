press release: Enjoy a relaxing evening of seasonal music with the Madison Flute Choir at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, May 2, from 7-8 p.m. This spring performance features Sounds from Outside: Music Inspired by Nature’s Soundboard. Founded in 2002 and celebrating 15 years, the Madison Flute Choir is a year-round flute choir with more than 20 adult flutists performing on piccolo, alto, bass, and contra base flute, in addition to the traditional C-flute. As part of the Madison Flute Club, the choir promotes music education and passion for the flute.

This performance is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.