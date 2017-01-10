Madison Flute Club Spring Open House

× Expand Madison Flute Club

press release: The Madison Flute Club will have its Spring Open House on Tuesday, February 7. All adult flute players are invited to attend this open rehearsal. Bring your flute and play with the flute choir. The flute choir rehearses weekly and performs regularly in the Madison area.

Rehearsal time is 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Location : Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison. Questions? mfluteclub@gmail.com, or telephone 608-513-9616.