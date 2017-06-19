press release:

June 19th, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Madison Helping Parents Heal

First Unitarian Society of Madison, Conference Room C

900 University Bay Dr, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Cynthia M. Nolen, Owner of CaringHands Massage & Bodywork, LLC will speak about the power of Flower Essences - remedies that address spiritual, mental, emotional and physical wellness.

Her presentation will be a hands-on demonstration where attendees will choose essences specific to their life challenges.

Everyone leaves with bottle of essences designed specifically for them to help ease their mind and lower their stress level.

Please let us know if you will attend June 19 so we have enough for your flower essence remedy. Reply at Madison Helping Parent Heal on Facebook or email: madisonhph@gmail.com