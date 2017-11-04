Madison Helping Siblings Heal

press release:

Saturday, November 4th from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, CaringHands Massage & Bodywork, Suite 150 at 111 South First St.

If you are a sibling who has lost a brother or sister, we want to offer you a Flower Essence remedy, you choose yourself, to help comfort and sooth your pain and sorrow.

Cynthia M. Nolen, Owner of CaringHands Massage & Bodywork, LLC will meet with you and show you flower essence choices that once selected she will make into a spritzer bottle for your own use. This spray can be used to ease your mind during times of stress and help you work through your grieving process.

Children of any age are welcome to stop by Cynthia’s office to select a flower essence remedy.

There is no cost for siblings who have lost a loved one. If you or a parent let us know you’ll be stopping by, that will help us have enough available for all. Email: madisonhph@gmail.com or respond on the Facebook event at: Madison Helping Parents Heal