press release:

The longest running Hip–Hop event in Madison turns 8 this year. The 8th annual Madison Hip–Hop Awards will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Majestic Theater! The event will honor talented and hard-working local urban artists including: Performers (rappers, singers, groups, soloists), DJs, promoters, producers, spoken word artists, dancers, and fan of the year.

Scheduled performances from Ted Park, 3rd Dimension, DJ PAIN 1 ,Ra’Shaun and Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine.