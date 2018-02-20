Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism

press release: FACING RACISM WITH KNOWLEDGE, LOVE, COMPASSION, FEARLESSNESS, FORGIVENESS, ACTION AND INTERVENTION

This 10-week series aims to raise consciousness about the history and pathology of racism and help heal racism in individuals, communities, and institutions in Madison. We work cooperatively to educate ourselves about the disease of racism through facilitated and voluntary sharing. Please come with an open mind and open heart.

Spring 2018 Series

Tuesdays, February 20, 2018 - May 1, 2018; 6:30 to 8:30 pm

OR

Wednesdays, February 21, 2018 - May 2, 2018; 6:30 to 8:30 pm

All sessions will be held at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Room: Bolz B

Space is limited . Open to all regardless of race/ethnicity/religion/political affiliations/sexual orientation/ gender expression. Minimum age of 16 years old

A ten week commitment is required for full understanding and impact. Please wait for the Fall 2018 series if you believe you may miss more than two sessions.

Registration Fee $50.00 -- Scholarships are available. For more scholarship information, please email healingracisminstitute@gmail. com. Registration payment will be accepted once your enrollment is confirmed. (Please wait for more information regarding registration payment.)

Suggested readings for series preparation:

Racial Healing by Newkirk and Rutstein

Uprooting Racism by Kivel

Just Mercy by Stephenson

New Jim Crow by Alexander

Between the World and Me by Coates

An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Dunbar-Ortiz

Everyday Antiracism by Pollock

Never Say Nigger Again by Burton

FACE TO FACE SPECIAL SATURDAYS (OPTIONAL): In addition to the 10 week series, three Saturdays sessions are offered to engage with each other through film viewing and Face to Face exercises. Attendance at one or more of these special Saturdays is encouraged. These special Saturdays are open to everyone. You may register and attend one of these face to face sessions even if you are not attending the 10 week session. To register for a Saturday session, please email healingracisminstitute@gmail. com.

The following special Saturdays will be offered at Goodman Community Center:

Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 11 am to 4 pm

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 11 am to 4 pm

Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 11 am to 4 pm