Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism

COMBATTING RACISM WITH KNOWLEDGE, LOVE, COMPASSION, FEARLESSNESS, FORGIVENESS, ACTION AND INTERVENTION

The mission of this series is to raise consciousness about the history and pathology of racism and help heal racism in individuals, communities, and institutions in Madison. In this series, we work cooperatively to educate ourselves about the disease of racism through facilitated and voluntary sharing.

Please come with an open mind and open heart.

Winter/Spring 2017 Series: February 15/16 to April 26/27 (skipping week of MMSD spring break April 12/13), Wednesdays or Thursdays 6pm-8pm. Space is limited.

All sessions are held at the home of Richard Davis, 902 West Shore Drive

Open to all regardless of race/ethnicity/religion/political affiliations/sexual orientation/gender expression. Minimum age of 16 years old

A ten week commitment is required for full understanding and impact. Please wait for the Spring 2016 series if you believe you may miss more than two sessions

Registration Fee $50.00 -- Scholarships are available. For more scholarship information, please email IHRscholarship@gmail.com

Registration payment will be accepted once your enrollment is confirmed. Please wait for more information regarding registration payment.

Suggested readings for series preparation:

1. Racial Healing /Nathan Rutstein

2. Uprooting Racism/Paul Kivel

4. Never Say Nigger Again/M. Garlinda Burton

FACE TO FACE SPECIAL SATURDAYS (OPTIONAL): In addition to the 10 week series, three Saturdays sessions are offered to engage with each other through film viewing and Face to Face exercises. Attendance at one or more of these special Saturdays is encouraged. These special Saturdays are open to everyone. You may register and attend one of these face to face sessions even if you are not attending the 10 week session. To register for a Saturday session, please email healingracisminstitute@gmail.com

The following special Saturdays will be offered: March 4, March 25 or April 22, 2017 - 11 am to 4 pm