Madison International Trade Association

press release:

MITA’s panel of export compliance professionals will discuss various compliance scenarios that will provide you with an overview of items and activities subject to the EAR and ITAR, export licenses and the use of license exceptions, what happens to your products after they reach a distributor or customer overseas, and antibribery and sanctions programs and their implications for your business.

Attend this program and gain knowledge about the latest and ever-changing export compliance laws, how to deal with shipments that get stuck at the port, common red tape concerns, and how to avoid costly penalties. Whether you are a manufacturer or agricultural producer asking “where do I start?” or looking for insights about export compliance management plans, audits and managing multiple FTA documents, this will be an exciting seminar to learn how to successfully navigate the landscape of export-import compliance.

Who should attend:

Global supply chain executives, export managers, international sales directors, senior executives, legal counsel, export documentation staff, international customer service staff.

LUNCH PROGRAM - Panel Discussion

Moderated by: Eric Wilson, Attroney, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Panelists:

Jay Nash , Managing Director, for Startegy & Development, SECURUS Strategic Trade Solutions

Victoria Connelly, Trade Compliance Manager, Oshkosh Corporation

Wendy Arends, Attorney & Special Counsel for Trade Compliance, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Agenda:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM –-Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM - Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM - Panel Discussion

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Q & A and Closing Remarks

AFTERNOON PROGRAM - Compliance Program Workshop:

IDENTIFYING AND OVERCOMING CHALLENGES IN IMPLEMENTING AND EXPORT MANAGEMENT & COMPLIANCE PROGRAM

Please join Sally Anlin of ethiEffects as she leads an interactive workshop on export management & compliance plans.

The workshop will enable you to take practical steps for your organization to: identify key elements that drive compliance, establish necessary export compliance program components, and explore how to implement an export compliance program.

Agenda:

2:15 PM - 3:00 PM Workshop session

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break (refreshments will be available)

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Workshop session

4:00 PM - 4:30 PM Discussion on Compliance in Agriculture

4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Networking Happy Hour - FREE for all participants and MITA Members (no registration required).

This event is Co-sponsored by ABS Global and ME Dey.

Cost:

Lunch only: Early Bird rate applies until February 7,2016 - $35 MITA Members; $50 for Non-MITA Members; Regular rate (thereafter)- $45 for MITA Members; $60 for Non-MITA Members.

Lunch and Afternoon Workshop: $99 for MITA Members; $119 for Non-MITA Members.