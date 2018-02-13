Madison International Trade Association

press release:

Please join MITA for this interactive and topical discussion of trends, tips and hot topics in international trade compliance.

Who should attend:

This program is designed for established importers and exporters, companies who are considering exporting or importing, and those who wish to learn more about trade compliance.

LUNCH PROGRAM - Trends, Tips, and Hot Topics for Trade Compliance in 2018 – Ask the Experts

The lunch program will feature experts who will provide their views and answer your questions on a variety trade compliance issues, including the challenges of enforcing export controls, trade compliance policies, import and export compliance, global export regimes, and much more.

The Ask the Experts Roundtables will consist of an overview of the topic, followed by questions and discussion.

You will have the opportunity to attend five 15-minute sessions.

Our Ask the Expert Roundtables will feature the following speakers and interactive discussion on the topics below:

Challenges and Enforcement of Export Controls (BIS representative)

The Basics of Foreign Trade Agreements ( Louisa Elder , AbbVie)

, AbbVie) Global Export Control Regimes and Your Business ( Jay Nas h, Nash Global Trade)

h, Nash Global Trade) The Customs Broker/Freight Forwarders’ View ( Sandi Siegel , M.E. Dey)

, M.E. Dey) Export Documentation and Payment Methods ( Ric Frantz , LR International)

, LR International) Trade Compliance Policies – Not One Size Fits All ( Sally Anlin , ethiEffects)

, ethiEffects) Keys to Export Compliance – Knowing Your Product and Customer (Eric Wilson, Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.)

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM –Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM - Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM - Presentations

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - Q & A Session and Closing Remarks

AFTERNOON PROGRAM - A Deeper Dive Into Trade Compliance

The afternoon program is designed to provide compliance managers, employees involved in trade compliance (such as supply chain management, logistics/transportation, and sales), as well as anyone who wants to know more about trade compliance a deeper dive into the topics below, including implementation and best practices.

Attendees select two 45-minutes sessions which will consist of workshop-like discussion. The expert will lead the group through specific, real-world scenarios and attendees will participate in a “lab” to gain additional knowledge through practical problem solving, peer collaboration, and expert advise.

Submissions will be taken in advance if you have a specific scenario you would like used for the labs.

The following speakers and interactive workshops will focus on the topics below:

Overcoming Obstacles to an Effective Compliance Program (Sally Anlin, ethiEffects)

Everything You Need To Know About Product Classification (Jay Nash, Nash Global Trade)

Implementing and Strengthening End-to-End Trade Compliance Procedures

The “Other” Export Laws - Sanctions, Antiboycott and FCPA (Wendy Arends – Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.)

Importing - From the Basics to Beyond

Agenda:

2:15 PM - 3:00 PM Workshop sessions

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break (refreshments will be available)

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Workshop sessions

4:00 PM - 4:30 PM Discussion on Compliance

4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Netwroking Happy Hour - FREE for all participants and MITA Members (no registration required).

This event is Co-sponsored by ABS Global and ME Dey.

Cost: Lunch only: Early Bird rate applies until February 6, 2018 - $35 MITA Members; $50 for Non-MITA Members; Regular rate (thereafter)- $45 for MITA Members; $60 for Non-MITA Members.

Lunch and Afternoon Workshop: $99 for MITA Members; $119 for Non-MITA Members.