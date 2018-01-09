Madison International Trade Association

press release: Join MITA at the ninth annual global economic forecast conference to look into the future of the global economy!

On-going issues – from the Brexit exit from EU to the new prospects for the US economy under new leadership have unsettled markets and left business and investors nervous. We know what lies behind – but what lies ahead?

Our keynote speaker, Michael Gregory, Deputy Chief Economist & Head of U.S. Economics with BMO Capital Markets and one of the leading North America's Economists, will give his perspective of the US economy and growth opportunities.

Following Mr. Gregory’s address, Mr. Antonio Mello, Academic Director of the Nicholas Center for Corporate Finance and Investment Banking, will present his perspective on corporate finance and international trade trends in 2018. Mr. Mello has previously been visiting scholar at the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Banco de España. He has also taught at has taught at MIT-Sloan, Imperial College, London, the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance, London Business School and INSEAD.

Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to hear from global financial leaders presenting at this flagship event in Madison.

AGENDA:

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM Presentations

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM Q & A and Closing Remarks

Cost: Early Bird rate applies until December 30 - $45 Members / $60 for Non-Members; Regular rate - $55 for Members, $70 for Non-Members (thereafter)

This event is Co-sponsored by BMO Harris, ME Dey, and ABS Global.