Madison International Trade Association

Join MITA, meet the team and learn how companies have been successful in exporting!

With 96 percent of the world’s population consuming products outside the U.S. and 1 billion people expected to join the global middle class in the next decade, Wisconsin companies are changing the way they think about their businesses. For companies that want to grow, exporting is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. In addition to reaching new markets ripe for your product or service, exporting has proven to help companies grow faster, offer higher wages, improve their labor pool and ultimately increase valuation. But expanding your business globally can be intimidating when you don’t know where to begin. With the help of the network of services provided by the Wisconsin Extended Export Partners, companies both large and small find viable opportunities to reach new markets.

Learn about exporting resources from both the U.S. Commercial Services and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Hear how companies have used these resources and the growth in exports that have resulted

Find resources to resolve those fears that you have about exporting and understand how exporting can grow your bottom line

Speakers:

Don Sesterhenn, Director of Global Tax and Treasury at Johnson Outdoors, since 2007. He also serves as Assistant Treasurer for Johnson Outdoors Inc. In January 2012 the responsibility for insurance was also added to his position. Prior to joining Johnson Outdoors, Mr. Sesterhenn served as Director of Tax for Sauer-Danfoss from 2003 to 2007.

Koreen Grube, Director at U.S. Commercial Service based in Milwaukee, WI. For over fifteen years, Koreen has been advising Wisconsin businesses on the processes of international commerce, including the logical process of exporting, underlying financial and tariff structures, foreign market research and US export control laws and foreign import regulations. In 2016, Koreen was one of the first Trade Specialists to achieve The Healthcare Specialist designation. In 2013, Koreen was detailed to the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai, China, where she served as a Commercial Officer working to promote U.S. exports to China.

Katy Sinnott, Vice President of International Business Development at Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). In this role, she is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to grow Wisconsin’s economy through helping Wisconsin companies expand their exports and through attracting foreign direct investment in Wisconsin. Katy has more than two decades of business management and ﬁnancial services experience, working in more than 40 countries with an emphasis on China. Before joining WEDC, she was the CEO and a board director for ERIC Paris Salons, a chain of salons based in China. Under her leadership as CEO, the company expanded from three salons to 38 in three years.

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM –Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM - Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM - Presentations

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - Q & A Session and Closing Remarks

Cost: Early Bird rate applies until June 5 - $35 Members / $50 for Non-Members.Regular rate - $45 for Members, $60 for Non-Members thereafter.

This event is Co-sponsored by MMAC's World Trade Association, WEDC, ME Dey and ABS Global.