Madison International Trade Association

press release: B2C E-commerce paved the way for B2B E-commerce. Now, companies are expanding their horizons and driving revenue to their business through global E-Commerce, both B2C and B2B.

Has your company defined it’s B2B and B2C e-commerce sales channel? Is your company ready (and able) to localize your domestic web site for international consumers, manage the cross border logistics and cover global customer service? Does your company have what it takes to develop the technology and the talent to execute an E-commerce strategy?

Learn from international company leaders who have built substantial business revenue through global E-Commerce sales both B2B and B2C. Take away tactical tips to move your company from the plans to action. Learn about the critical steps to developing and executing a global E-commerce strategy from global demand generation, website localization, delivery of products, customs and compliance to the e-commerce platforms that are best suited to your products and customer base. Learn how to compare and contrast platforms – from Amazon to Alibaba to T-Mall – in order to choose the best route for your company and products.

Speakers for this innovative session include:

Will Hsu, Vice President of Operations, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises, Inc.

Rick Smith, Director, Global eBusiness at Promega Corporation.

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM –Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM - Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM - Presentations

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - Q & A Session and Closing Remarks

Cost: Early Bird rate applies until November 7- $35 Members / $50 for Non-Members

Regular rate - $45 for Members, $60 for Non-Members thereafter

This event is Co-sponsored by ME Dey, ABS Global and Me Insurance