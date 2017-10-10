Madison International Trade Association

press release: Are your international sales not hitting projections? Interested in identifying key performance indicators for your international team? Or, are you new to export and want to nail your international sales strategy right out of the gates?

If you answered yes to any one of these questions, attend this special lunch-time presentation and stay for the afternoon workshop.

Globally renowned international sales instructor, Doug Lawrence will teach you how to win new business internationally and develop and implement a robust international sales strategy. As registered UK Government Export Communications Consultant, Mr. Lawrence was accredited to deliver the former UKTI Export Communications Review (ECR). He has helped over 1,500 exporters improve their international web presence through the ECR service and delivering Web Optimisation for International Trade workshops. For speaker bio click here.

LUNCH PROGRAM seminar (12:30-1:45pm)

In this seminar you'll learn how to:

1. Take your exporting to the next level, whether you are new to exporting, or want to improve face-to-face international selling

2. Use messaging to differentiate your company and its offerings on the global marketplace

3. Apply international search engine optimization techniques including keywords, snippet management, geo-targeting, domain strategies, competitor research and translation

4. low-investment actions to generate sales wins

A one page take-away explaining the top 10 easy to implement low-cost exporting techniques will be given to each attendee

AFTERNOON PROGRAM - Hands-on Workshop: (2:00-4:45pm)

Taking a deeper dive into the content covered in the seminar, this hands-on workshop includes workbooks, exercises and tools to develop and implement your international sales strategy. You will learn how to:

• Apply the "Decide | Describe | Deliver" methodology to your international messaging

• Plan and prioritize your international search engine optimization implementation

• Win new business internationally

• Use international account management techniques to maximize revenues from existing clients

• Give your international social media profile more impact

• Avoid the most common mistakes made on US exporters’ websites

• Take low-investment actions to generate international sales wins

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM –Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM - Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM - Lunch Program/presentation

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Break

2:00 PM - 4:45 PM - Afternoon Program - Hands-on Workshop

This event is Co-sponsored by Tax Airfreight, The Geo Group, ME Dey and ABS Global.

Lunch only: Early Bird rate applies until October 3, 2017 - $35 MITA Members; $50 for Non-MITA Members; Regular rate (thereafter)- $45 for MITA Members; $60 for Non-MITA Members.

Lunch and Afternoon Workshop: $99 for MITA Members; $119 for Non-MITA Members.

4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Netwroking Happy Hour - FREE for all participants and MITA Members (no registration required).