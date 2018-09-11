Madison International Trade Association

press release: Mitigating Supply Chain Risks

What is your supply chain risk management plan?

If you don’t have one, or it hasn’t been recently refreshed, that could be the biggest risk of all. Other risks include but are not limited to: financial, physical, logistics, technological, Localization, and geopolitical. Which items should be addressed? In what order? How? You’ll hear both academic and corporate perspectives and leave the session with a clear idea of how to get started.

LUNCH PROGRAM (Speakers):

Zef Cisneros, Global Manufacturing Lead, GE Healthcare

John M. McKeller, Senior Lecturer, Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management, University of Wisconsin School of Business

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM –Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM - Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM - Presentations

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - Q & A Session and Closing Remarks

AFTERNOON PROGRAM

Setting up a Supply Chain Rick Management Plan - A Tactical Hands-on Workshop(Speakers):

Zef Cisneros, Global Manufacturing Lead, GE Healthcare

John M. McKeller, Senior Lecturer, Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management, University of Wisconsin School of Business

Jen Pino-Gallager, Director, Food & Agribusiness Practice Group at M3 Insurance

AGENDA:

2:15 PM - 3:00 PM Workshop sessions

3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break (refreshments will be available)

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM Workshop sessions

4:00 PM - 4:30 PM Discussion on Compliance

4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Netwroking Happy Hour - FREE for all participants and MITA Members (no registration required).

Cost: Lunch only: Early Bird rate applies until September 4, 2018 - $35 MITA Members; $50 for Non-MITA Members; Regular rate (thereafter)- $45 for MITA Members; $60 for Non-MITA Members.

Lunch and Afternoon Workshop: $99 for MITA Members; $119 for Non-MITA Members.

This event is Co-sponsored by ME Dey and ABS Global