Madison International Trade Association

The United States manufacturing sector has undergone fundamental changes in recent years. Scores of companies in every industry have chosen to move operations abroad to take advantage of compelling tax, trade and labor benefits and to keep competitive advantage in the dynamic global marketplace.Manufacturing companies must be positioned to capture opportunities and meet challenges associated with shifts in U.S. tax and trade policy.

The program, featuring Baker Tilly, will focus on possible policy changes being considered with the EU and Mexico in each area and include suggestions how manufacturers and supporting government agencies can anticipate, plan for, manage and leverage those changes in a new political, regulatory and economic environment.The discussion will summarize and present possible policy changes being considered for each and suggests how manufacturers and supporting government agencies can anticipate, plan for, manage and leverage those changes in a new political, regulatory and economic environment.

TAX: Paul Bishop, CFRM Tax Committee with Baker Tilly, will address the disparities created by the U.S. worldwide-income tax system and the VAT used by most trading partners that puts American manufacturers at a disadvantage and about the proposed tax reform which is intended to address them:

The global generality of VAT puts American manufacturers at a disadvantage

Competitive inequity is compounded by the disparities in income tax rates; what could happen to the IC-DISC regime (what is it and how does it work?)

Tax reform is likely to come to fruition and manufacturers must comprehend and plan to ensure sound entrepreneurial decision-making and investment; being educated and prepared to execute when it does come

TRADE: Jeff Jorge, CFRM Leader, will share insight on the global and Mexican trade policy and discuss how the U.S. trade policy should aim to:

Understand the amplitude of change in global trade and the stance from the new administration.• Identify key actions to take immediately to future-proof one’s organization in light of current and upcoming changes.

Recognize – and feel empowered to leverage – the potential inherent to their business in expanding beyond domestic borders.

Share insights on the fostering of a competitive environment for U.S. products in markets that have an appetite for American-made goods.

CAPITAL: Manufacturing is a capital-intensive endeavor. The cost of manufacturing is high and companies are required to continually reinvest profits into facilities, equipment, systems and people. Added obligations come in the form of federal and state income taxes which affect profits and limit capital available for reinvestment. Clarity and consistency in tax and trade policies will likely have a calming effect on capital markets as they evaluate the underwriting risk of their investment. A Baker Tilly manufacturing client will discuss how it utilized the principles discussed and leveraged international knowledge to expand and enhance its growth plan.

