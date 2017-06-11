× Expand The Stellanovas

6/11: MADISON JAZZ SOCIETY’S YEAR-END PARTY. The Stellanovas (string musicians and vocalists Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines) will provide the music for this annual celebration of the conclusion of another year of outstanding programming by Madison Jazz Society. In addition to the music, the event will feature food, drink, and door prizes. 1:00 PM, The Breakwater, 6308 Metropolitan Lane, on the Yahara River in Monona. Free admission.