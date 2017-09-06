RSVP for Madison-Kanifing Sister City Partnership Evening

press release: You are cordially invited to the Madison-Kanifing Sister City Partnership Evening on Saturday, September 16.

Through networking, sharing food, and learning from our keynote speaker, we will continue and extend the foundational work that has been done since the Common Council and Mayor’s office approved the Madison-Kanifing Sister City relationship on May 16, 2016. We will also raise funds to support a shipment of medical supplies to The Gambia and educational scholarships for youth in both communities.

In addition to dinner, our program, from 5:00pm to 8:30pm, includes:

• Social Hour; Sampling African Cuisine

• Keynote speaker, Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow

• Remarks from City Officials and the Mayor

Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow, Professor of World and African History at LaSalle University, has written extensively on the themes of state formation, censorship, and leadership in postcolonial Africa. A journalist and editor of two major Gambian newspapers, Dr. Jallow came to the U.S. in 2000. After more than a decade in exile, he is teaching in The Gambia this summer. His most recent book, Defying Dictatorship, is a collection of essays on Gambian politics.

We envision that our ”Partnership Evening” will galvanize community enthusiasm and action for making the Madison-Kanifing Sister-City a relationship that will be mutually beneficial to all, and one that will build on the legacy of promoting Madison as a vibrant global city. All who share our desire to further develop the partnership between Madison and Kanifing are welcome!

The program will be held at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 4822 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. The suggested contribution of $35 largely covers the cost of the event.

We need and welcome your support even if you cannot be with us in person! We are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and your donations to The Madison-Kanifing Sister City Committee are tax deductible.

Part of the proceeds will be used to send a shipment of medical equipment to The Gambia in partnership with the Wisconsin Medical Project and to fund a scholarship program for young girls in Madison and Kanifing.

For additional information, please check out our website and like us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/ MadisonKanifingSisterCity