Madison Language Access Public Policy Meeting

press release: Language and disability should not stop a person from being involved in the City’s operations!

We are developing a plan to ensure that community members can speak or read what they need to access City Services, even if individuals have difficulty speaking or reading in Eng­lish. We want to make sure this plan will be useful. A draft of this document, as well as a summary outline, is attached for your review. We welcome you to please share your feedback!

Please join us for an open meeting to discuss the Language Access Plan!

Public Meeting:

May 9, 2017, 5:00-7:00 pm

City-County Building, Room 351

210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Madison WI 53703

Interpreters available in ASL, Spanish, Hmong, and Mandarin. Others languages will be available upon request.

If you are unable to attend but would like to join in the discussion, please send comments to LAP@cityofmadison.com. Comments are welcome until May 25, 2017. We look forward to hearing from you!