Madison MAGNET Charity Fete

press release: Magnet's inaugural Charity Fete, A Night Above the City, will be held at the Ovation Sky Room Lounge. Atop one of the newest buildings in downtown Madison, A Night Above the City is all about elevating Madison's best and brightest young professionals.

The event will be a black and white themed cocktail party, with music, dancing, food, and drinks.

WHY: TO BENEFIT A GOOD CAUSE

Magnet's Night Above the City is a night dedicated to celebrating Madison's young professionals, but it's also an opportunity for Madison's community of young professionals to give back to their community. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the The Road Home Dane County.

WHEN: JUNE 8, 2018 7 P.M. - 12 A.M., THE OVATION SKY ROOM