Madison MAGNET Happy Hour

to Google Calendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00

Heritage Tavern 131 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: February Happy Hour: Heritage Tavrtn ft. Bendyworks

Date: Thursday, Feb 2 @ 5:30

Cost: Free

Ages: 21+

Opened by long-time Chicago native Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern right off the square brings the downtown urban feel to Madison. That, and the owner's passion for pigs and homegrown menu are just a few things that make this the young professionals favorite downtown joint. Join Magnet to taste their unique cocktails made with the best and freshest ingredients!

Our featured business this month is Bendyworks, a development and design web shop. Visit www.bendyworks.com to learn more!

Madison Magnet. Magnet was founded in 2004 to unite talented young professionals from Madison, WI and its surrounding areas. We focus on three main pillars: Community Involvement, Professional Development, and Social/Networking. Magnet is organized by committees that drive this volunteer organization. Each committee generates ideas that will enrich the organization and community alike. We draw on our diverse members to develop and execute our events.

Info

Heritage Tavern 131 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Careers & Business

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - Madison MAGNET Happy Hour - 2017-02-02 17:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer