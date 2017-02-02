Madison MAGNET Happy Hour

press release: February Happy Hour: Heritage Tavrtn ft. Bendyworks

Date: Thursday, Feb 2 @ 5:30

Cost: Free

Ages: 21+

Opened by long-time Chicago native Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern right off the square brings the downtown urban feel to Madison. That, and the owner's passion for pigs and homegrown menu are just a few things that make this the young professionals favorite downtown joint. Join Magnet to taste their unique cocktails made with the best and freshest ingredients!

Our featured business this month is Bendyworks, a development and design web shop. Visit www.bendyworks.com to learn more!

