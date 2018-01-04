Madison MAGNET Happy Hour
Nomad World Pub 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Do you remember the Cardinal? We do too! Join us as we check out an old favorite made new at The Nomad World Pub, a Milwaukee pub that has opened a second location in Madison.
We'll also be joined by featured business - Project Wellness
Project Wellness Company was developed out of the need of an organic, holistic approach to family health care. Your “one stop” shop for family health and wellness, combining our knowledge of multiple health professionals and services.
Info
