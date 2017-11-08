Madison MAGNET Night Out

press release:

Date night or treat-yo-self it's time for the first 2017 Magnet Night Out for a shocking $35! As part of our Magnet & the Arts series and partnership with Forward Theater we've put together the perfect November evening, wine, more wine and Theater.

Wine: Get ready for the evening with discounted wine tasting at Wine On The Square

Starts at 5:30pm

Show: Sit down and enjoy the show with discounted tickets to I AND YOU by Lauren Gunderson

Starts at 7:30pm

Wisconsin Premiere – by the author of Silent Sky!

Anthony arrives at Caroline’s door bearing waffle fries, a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, and an urgent assignment from their high school lit teacher. Living most of her life online, Caroline is sick and hasn’t been to school is months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly vanilla poetry assignment unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is a valentine to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.