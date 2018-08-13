Madison Mallards

press release: Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Northwoods League Playoffs at Warner Park. The Mallards clinched a playoff spot after winning the NWL South Division first half title and will play on Monday, August 13 at 7:05 PM at the Duck Pond. If the Mallards win on August 13, they will play at Warner Park on Tuesday, August 14 as well before possibly advancing to the NWL Championship series that will take place August 15-17.

Tickets for the Monday, August 13 game, as well as the rest of the potential home playoff games, are on sale now. Fans may purchase tickets for any of the possible games and will be refunded if the potential playoff games are not played. Ticket prices are:

$10 – Group Health Cooperative Backyard- Lawn Seating

$12 – Terrace Seat

$14.50 – Dugout Seat

$18 – Scout Seat

The Great Dane Duck Blind will not be open for the Monday and Tuesday games and is currently TBD for the potential NWL Championship series. Groups interested in booking a group outing should contact the Mallards Ticket Office at 608-246-4277.