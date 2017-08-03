Madison Marketing Cocktail Hour
Eno Vino Downtown 1 N. Webster St. 10th floor, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
MMCH will take place from 5:30-7:30 and is and "in and out" kind of event so come when you can and bring as many co-workers or friends with you as well! As always this event is FREE and open to anyone and everyone that is looking to network and/or socialize. Please pass this invite on to anyone you feel would possibly be interested in attending; RSVP's are wonderful!
Info
Eno Vino Downtown 1 N. Webster St. 10th floor, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Careers & Business