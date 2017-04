press release: On the heels of the international observance Great American Meat-Out (March 20th), members of the community will be giving out free plant-based food to celebrate the 6th annual Great American Meat Out of 2017! Learn more about veganism on the day after Earth Day and join us for lunch on Sunday, April 23rd at 1pm at the top of W. Mifflin and State Street for free sloppy janes, potato salad, cookies and more.