Madison Metro Holiday Service

Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Metro Transit follows SATURDAY schedules on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 16.

SATURDAY schedules are available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67, 68, and 78

  • Routes 55 and 75 will operate WEEKDAY schedules.
  • Routes 80 and 84 will operate RECESS WEEKDAY schedules.

PARATRANSIT STANDING RIDES CANCELED

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on Monday, January 16. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on this date. Rides are eligible according to Saturday schedules.

Metro's customer service center will be open from 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM. Metro's administration office will be closed on the holiday.

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-266-4466

