Madison Metro Holiday Service

to Google Calendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00

Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Stay safe this holiday and travel free with Metro on New Year's Eve! The City of Madison and Metro Transit are providing free, extended service on Sunday, December 31.

Free Ride Details:

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Info
Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Public Notices
New Year's Eve
608-266-4466
to Google Calendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Metro Holiday Service - 2017-12-31 19:00:00