Madison Metro Holiday Service

press release: Stay safe this holiday and travel free with Metro on New Year's Eve! The City of Madison and Metro Transit are providing free, extended service on Sunday, December 31.

Free Ride Details:

Buses follow regular Sunday schedules.

Free rides begin at 7 p.m. Extended, free service continues until approximately 3:30 a.m. Route ending times vary - check extended schedule online pdf This PDF will open in a new window., at transfer points or on the bus.

Plan your trip on Google Maps By clicking this link, you will be leaving the City of Madison website., or call Metro customer service at (608) 266-4466.

Routes 80-84 do not operate.

Metro customer service staff will be available until 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve to help get you to your destinations.

Free paratransit service will also be available starting at 7 p.m. Service depends on fixed-route service operating in area of travel.

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.