Madison Metro Public Hearing

press release: Metro Transit and the Madison Transit and Parking Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 12, at 6:00 PM to discuss bus stop placement on Monroe St.

The hearing will be held the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin Street, Room 302.

Monroe Street is scheduled for reconstruction in 2018. To improve safety and schedule reliability, Metro staff are proposing the relocation and elimination of certain stops to go into effect after the project has been completed.

Interested persons are encouraged to give feedback at the public hearing or by submitting comments directly to Metro Transit staff via:

Written comments can also be mailed to: Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments, 1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201, or emailed to mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Maps and complete details are available at mymetrobus.com/monroe.

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.