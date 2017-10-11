Madison Metro Public Hearing

press release: On Wednesday, October 11, Metro Transit and the City of Madison Transit and Parking Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. to discuss several proposed changes to Metro’s paratransit service. The hearing will be held at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Room 302 - Third Floor Conference Room.

Proposed Paratransit changes include:

Fares for all paratransit rides increased to $4.00 per trip.

Elimination of paratransit convenience tickets. (Except for agency contracted rides.) Cash fares only.

Transition to “curb-to-curb” service only. “Door-to-door” service becomes available only as necessary due to a disability. Each rider will be evaluated to make this determination.

Elimination of “leave attended” ride options.

These changes are being proposed because Metro is expecting the loss of $3.9 million in federal funding in 2018 that is normally passed through from Dane County to help fund paratransit services. For the last 20 years, Metro has used this funding to provide a human services level of paratransit transportation that is above and beyond what is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

With this funding no longer available, Metro financially sees the need to adjust its services to a level closer to what is required by the ADA.

Give Feedback: Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing to give feedback or contact Metro directly with their comments. Consideration will be given to views and comments expressed at the public hearing as well as to all verbal and written comments received.

Written comments can also be mailed to:

Metro Transit Public Hearing Comments

1245 E. Washington Ave., Suite 201

Madison WI 53703

The Madison Central Library is accessible to people who use mobility aids and is equipped with assistive listening devices. If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact Metro Transit at (608) 266-4904 at least three business days prior to the meeting.

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.