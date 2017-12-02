Madison Metropolitan School District & UW Jazz Festival Final Concert
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
12/2: UW-MMSD HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ FESTIVAL CONCERT. The UW and Madison Metropolitan School District High School Jazz Festival will conclude its day long festivities with an evening concert directed by Johannes Wallmann. Festival clinicians from the UW Jazz Studies Program—trumpeter Alex Noppe, drummer Matt Endres and saxophonist Jonathan Greenstein, will perform with the participating high school bands at the evening concert, and the UW Jazz Orchestra will also perform a set. UW Music Hall. 6pm. Free admission. Participating high school jazz bands:
Jazz West
James Madison Memorial Jazz Orchestra
Madison East High Jazz Orchestra
Middleton High 7 O’clock Jazz Band
University of Wisconsin Jazz Orchestra