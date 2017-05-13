Madison Mini Maker Faire

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Madison’s second Mini Maker Faire will be Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center! This family friendly event showcases the amazing work of all kinds and ages of makers—anyone who is embracing the do-it-yourself (or do-it-together) spirit and wants to share their accomplishments with an appreciative audience.

$10 adult/$5 youth Advance; $15 adult/$8 youth Day of Event

We’re looking for makers like you to exhibit at the event. There is no cost for individuals to demonstrate at the Faire. If you have creations you want to sell to the public, there is a $100 fee to participate.

Please complete your entry HERE to tell us about yourself and your project. We request exhibits that are interactive and that highlight the process of making things.

Notifications of acceptance are on a rolling basis. Participation is not guaranteed.

Registrations via the Call for Makers will be accepted through March 31, 2017.

To sign up for email updates about Maker Faire, go to madison.makerfaire.com

