press release: Madison Music Mile is a timed, well-organized 5K running event and 1 mile kids fun run that focuses on the details. The Capitol View Events team is a Middleton-based endurance event company that specializes in high attention to details and professional event management, and safety is our first priority. Known for great racer swag, you can achieve your finish line goal in a fun, safe environment!

It's also a fundraiser for Girls Rock Camp! GRC’s mission is to support a culture of positive self-esteem and collaboration among girls while building community through music. GRC recognizes the potential of every young woman to be a strong, talented, creative and empowered individual while providing a safe space where all girls rock. GRC is a one week day-camp for girls ages 8-18. Campers of all skill levels learn guitar, drums, keyboards, bass and vocals, form a band, write a song and perform at the end of week for friends, family, and hundreds of screaming fans.

A community event that highlights local music talent! The Madison Music Mile and 5K looks to provide performance opportunities for local musicians to showcase their talents in a fun and energetic environment! Performers are often counselors for Girls Rock Camp or Alumni of the program.