Madison Network of Black Professionals

Madison Metropolitan School District Doyle Administration Building 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Meeting Agenda:

11:30 Lunch/Networking

11:50 Welcome: Dawn Crim

12:05 Member Spotlight

12:10 Guest Speaker: Jennifer Cheatham

12:35 Questions

12:45 Announcements

1:00   Adjournment

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a non-member who has attended a Network lunch before or if you are a non-current member, you will be asked to pay a $10.00 fee. There is no charge for attending your first meeting with us. To Pay Your Membership,

Madison Metropolitan School District Doyle Administration Building 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
