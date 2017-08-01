Madison Network of Black Professionals
Madison Metropolitan School District Doyle Administration Building 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Meeting Agenda:
11:30 Lunch/Networking
11:50 Welcome: Dawn Crim
12:05 Member Spotlight
12:10 Guest Speaker: Jennifer Cheatham
12:35 Questions
12:45 Announcements
1:00 Adjournment
PLEASE NOTE: If you are a non-member who has attended a Network lunch before or if you are a non-current member, you will be asked to pay a $10.00 fee. There is no charge for attending your first meeting with us. To Pay Your Membership,
Info
Madison Metropolitan School District Doyle Administration Building 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Careers & Business