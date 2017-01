JOIN US for FIRST FRIDAYS at Twist Bar & Grill at the Radisson.

6:00 - 7:30 PM Networking & Live Music

7:30 - 9:00 PM DJ Drew Masters

Don't forget to bring a friend!

For more information about MNBP Upcoming Events please visit: www.madisonblackprofessionals.com

No meetings in July and August 2016.