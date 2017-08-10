press release: After an incredibly successful launch in 2016, the Madison New Music Festival is set to return to MMoCA for a concert combining contemporary visual art and contemporary music. The festival presents brand new pieces by emerging composers, underplayed classics of the contemporary repertoire, and shines a spotlight on new music created here in Wisconsin. The concert at MMoCA features music with thematic ties to MMoCA’s current exhibitions, including:

Festival organizer Zachary Green’s piece “But Still I Believe”, an electro-acoustic piece inspired by Hillary Clinton’s concession speech, which reinforces the call for activism found in Taking Sides.

“Drums of Winter” from the environmental activist composer John Luther Adams also takes inspiration in the ecological and conservation themes found in Taking Sides.

Alvin Singleton’s “Jasper Drag” pairs with Zulu Time in pondering the use of chains to exploit and oppress people of color.

The concert starts at 8 pm on Thursday, August 10 in the MMoCA lobby. Tickets are $10 / $5 for students / free for MMoCA members.

The Festival in 2017 also includes:

Friday, August 11 at 8PM, Bethel Lutheran Church

The festival’s second night features an eclectic range of music, from the inventive, folk-inspired music of Romanian composer Doina Rotaru to the improvisatory soundscapes of recently departed legend Pauline Oliveros. Also featured is local composer Scott Gendel, who will present a set of his own music with frequent Madison Opera guest soprano Emily Birsan. Other performers include Chicago-based new music ensemble Chartreuse, local flutist Iva Ugrčić, and violinist Lydia Sewell. ($10/$5 student)

Saturday, August 12 at 3 PM, Memorial Union Terrace

Local new music wind quintet Black Marigold will perform "Beer Music" by Brian DuFord, inspired by different kinds of beer-- and you can sip as you listen! But first, get your groove on with rhythmic works by emerging composer Andy Akiho, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, and local percussionist Dave Alcorn— interspersed with interactive interpretations of renaissance motets and an electroacoustic work for vibraphone. Featured musicians include percussionist Garrett Mendelow and Chicago-based new music ensemble Chartreuse. (Free!)

Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 PM, Robinia Courtyard (Jardin Restaurant)

Join us at Jardin Restaurant, part of the newly redeveloped Robinia Courtyard on East Washington Ave., to hear local ensemble Mr. Chair present an eclectic, head-banging set ranging from original compositions to versions of Satie, Messiaen, and Stravinsky. Also featured is the genre-bending Echelon String Quartet, and a mesmerizing solo bass piece performed by Grant Blaschka. Cash bar! ($10/$5 student)