press release: The Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live music, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences. The Market is presented by Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the City of Madison.The Market, located along West Gilman Street in the heart of downtown Madison will be the second Thursday of the month - May 10, June 14, August 9, and September 13 in 2018. From 6pm – 11pm everyone is invited to come celebrate all things Madison. www.madisonnightmarket.com