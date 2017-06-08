× Expand Amandalynn Jones

press release: Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce. The event includes live music, giant board games, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences. The Market is presented by Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the City of Madison. Partnerships with the Dane County Farmer’s Market, Overture Center for the Arts, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, and more will ensure this event is a city-wide representation of this community’s talent.

Businesses within the Central District are also participating in the Night Market or holding a special event or sale in their own place of business. A monthly print guide and a website will cross promote these specials.

The Market, located along Gilman Street in the heart of downtown Madison is held the second Thursday of the month in May, June and July in 2017. From 6pm – 11pm visitors and downtown residents are invited to come celebrate all things Madison.

MUSIC:

Experience 1: Lisa Link Park Pancert 7pm – 11pm @ Lisa Link Peace Park: This pancert, brought to you by DJ M White, will feature party vibes and a concert featuring Skylar Nahn, Broadway Muse, and Landon DeVon.

Experience 2: Mando’s World 7pm – 10pm @ Gilman & University: This VIP area, brought to you by DJ Mando, will bring you city vibes like no other. DJ Mando is known for throwing the hottest parties in the city. He recently returned from tour and is excited to grace Madison’s Night Market with a few surprises.

Experience 3: Five Vibez 7pm – 11pm @ Paul’s Pelmeni NEW LOCATION on Gilman Street:

This relaxed space will feature the acoustic sounds of Milwaukee’s Fivy and band. In between Fivy’s sets mellow jazz will play.

VENDORS: A New Hope; A Room of One’s Own; Artery Ink; B Cycle; BelAir Cantina; Cali Fresh; Capitol Popcorn; Community Pharmacy; Copperhead Metalurgy; Crafty Night Owl Designs; Ernie’s Kettle Corn; Ethical Trading Company; Farmer John; Fromagination; Grasshopper Goods; Green Goat Apothocary Products; Isthmus Instruments; James Steeno Gallery; KinKin Coffee; L.O.U.D.; Landmark Creamery; Little Luxuries; M5 Creative LLC/M5 Foto; Madison Craft Studio; Miko Poke; Morningwood Farms; Mr. Dye’s Pies; Paws Up Pet Gear; Pickle Jar BBQ; Porta Bella; RADIllustrates; Revel; RibMasters; Roman Candle; Sabor Queretano; Salad’s Up; Savory Accents; Servv; Short Stack Eatery; Slide Food Cart; Supercharge! Foods; Teddywedgers; Tee Boutique; The Indian Trunk; The James; The Soap Opera; Toast; Wanderlust Souvenirs; Watershed Collective.

BID Businesses with Special In-Store Offers: Art Gecko; Artist & Craftsman Supplies; AC Hotel; Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream; Fair Trade Coffee House; Gnar Hoops; Insomnia Cookies; Mimosa Book Store; Parthenon; Ragstock; Rethreads; Sencha Tea Bar; UnderArmour