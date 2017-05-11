press release: Madison is famous for great shopping, amazing food and a talented art scene; now these three community assets come together for a new urban experience - the Madison Night Market! This coming THURSDAY, May 11 from 6 – 11pm Madison’s Central Business Improvement District invites the community to come check out this brand-new event!

The NEW Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce. The event includes live music, giant board games, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences. The Market is presented by Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the City of Madison. Partnerships with the Dane County Farmer’s Market, Intellectual Ratchet, Overture Center for the Arts and more will ensure this event is a city-wide representation of this community’s talent.

The market is located in the heart of the city where Gilman Street meets State Street. And with more than 50 vendors, partners and sponsors the May 11th Market is sure to be a success.

The May Market will feature a special kick-off celebration at 6pm with Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and the UW Marching Band, followed by Cash Box Kings. This celebration will take place at Lisa Link Peace Park. Everyone is welcome!

Many businesses within the Central District are staying open later and offering a wide variety of special events and sales. Make sure to check out A New Hope, Art Gecko, AC Hotel, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Dough Baby, Gnar Hoops, Insomnia Cookies, Lotsa, Parthenon, Ragstock, Rethreads and more! Visit the website at www.madisonnightmarket.com to find out more on these participating retailers and their special offers.

The Market will be held the second Thursday of the months of May, June and July in 2017. The market will vary from month to month with different vendors and entertainment. From 6pm – 11pm visitors and downtown residents are invited to come celebrate all things Madison.