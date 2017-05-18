Madison Parks and Resiliency in the Era of Climate Change

press release:

Join The City of Madison Parks Division at Union South on Thursday, May 18, to discuss the connections between climate change and Madison's parkland. Don't forget to grab a refreshment on your way!

This exciting panel discussion is part of the community engagement for the 2018-2022 update to the Parks and Open Space Plan, an important document that guides decision-making about the future of our city parks.

Join us as we engage with local experts on emerging issues and opportunities related to climate change at the local level, and discuss YOUR interests and ideas for addressing these important issues. Please come ready to share your unique perspectives, questions, concerns and ideas.

We are grateful to be joined by several local experts, including:

Madelyn Leopold, Madison Parks Commission board member and granddaughter of former UW-Madison professor and father of wildlife ecology, Aldo Leopold

David Liebl, Co-Director of the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts

Tracey Holloway, Associate Professor Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE) and President of the Earth Sciences Women's Network

Professor Jonathan Martin, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, expert on mid-latitude weather systems, climate change and global warming

Professor John Magnuson, Zoology and Limnology, expert on climate change and its impacts on lakes and streams

If you are unable to register online, you are still welcome to attend. The workshop will begin with a panel discussion followed by small-group breakouts.