Madison Parks Playground Meeting

Join your neighbors and vote for the playground equipment to be installed at Dudgeon School Park in 2018!

The second and final playground replacement meeting will be held:

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

6:30 - 8:00pm

Wingra School, 718 Gilmore Street

All are invited to attend this meeting to provide comments or input on the proposed project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Kate Kane at (608) 261-9671 or kkane@cityofmadison.com