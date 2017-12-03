Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$1 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Led by flame-haired vocalist (and keyboard player) Megan Levy (aka "Madison Red"), The Band That Time Forgot is a swinging quartet that specializes in playing classic blues and jazz from the 1920s to the 1960s on vintage instruments, and with as much fidelity to the original arrangements as is possible with a 4-piece band. The group covers songs by such artists as Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Louis Jordan, Wynonie Harris, Ella Mae Morse, Julie London, Ella Fitzgerald, and Anita O'Day, and has a top-notch catalogue of originals as well.