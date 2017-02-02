Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot

press release: Led by flame-haired vocalist Megan Levy (aka “Madison Red”), Madison Red and The Band That Time Forgot plays jazz and blues from the 1930s through the 1950s with authenticity and verve covering songs by such artists as Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Louis Jordan, Wynonie Harris, Ella Mae Morse, Julie London, Ella Fitzgerald, and Anita O’Day, as well as originals from their upcoming CD 21st Century Blues & Ballads. Free.