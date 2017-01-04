press release: This art exhibition is from young artists and their art teacher from the Madison Russian school. At the art classes instructed by Anna Krylova, kids create unique art pieces and learn how to express themselves and their emotions. Anna teaches different techniques with various materials and each time children discover something new. The inspiration of students often comes from famous Russian artists, old traditions and folk tales. The kids and Anna are excited to show you some of their artwork!
UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
