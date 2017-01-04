Madison Russian School

to Google Calendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: This art exhibition is from young artists and their art teacher from the Madison Russian school. At the art classes instructed by Anna Krylova, kids create unique art pieces and learn how to express themselves and their emotions. Anna teaches different techniques with various materials and each time children discover something new. The inspiration of students often comes from famous Russian artists, old traditions and folk tales. The kids and Anna are excited to show you some of their artwork!

Info

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-263-5992

to Google Calendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Russian School - 2017-01-04 00:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer