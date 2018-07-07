Madison Savoyards

press release: Please join us for our free Die Fledermaus Preview Concerts!

We are starting our annual summer production off at Oakwood Village West, on June 29th at 7 PM!

Two more Preview Concerts will be held:

July 7th from 1-3 PM at Hilldale Mall (outside the Apple store)

from 1-3 PM at Hilldale Mall (outside the Apple store) July 13th at 7 PM at Capitol Lakes

Die Fledermaus performances are July 20 - 29th!

July 20, 27, 28 at 7:30 pm; July 21, 22, and 29 at 3:00 pm

Tickets may be purchased online, by calling Campus Arts Ticketing 608-265-ARTS (2787) or by going in-person to the Vilas Hall Box Office or Memorial Union Box Office, during open hours.

Performance Tickets: General: $30; Senior: $28; Student/Youth: $15; Children < 5 : $5; Groups of 10 or more: $25/each (can be tickets across multiple performances)