Madison Savoyards
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Please join us for our free Die Fledermaus Preview Concerts!
We are starting our annual summer production off at Oakwood Village West, on June 29th at 7 PM!
Two more Preview Concerts will be held:
- July 7th from 1-3 PM at Hilldale Mall (outside the Apple store)
- July 13th at 7 PM at Capitol Lakes
Die Fledermaus performances are July 20 - 29th!
July 20, 27, 28 at 7:30 pm; July 21, 22, and 29 at 3:00 pm
Tickets may be purchased online, by calling Campus Arts Ticketing 608-265-ARTS (2787) or by going in-person to the Vilas Hall Box Office or Memorial Union Box Office, during open hours.
Performance Tickets: General: $30; Senior: $28; Student/Youth: $15; Children < 5 : $5; Groups of 10 or more: $25/each (can be tickets across multiple performances)