Madison Savoyards
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release:
FREE H.M.S. Pinafore Preview Concerts
Madison Savoyards presents a Preview Concert of arias and ensembles from H.M.S. Pinafore! Hear some highlights of this work with our featured soloists, and narration and insights from Kyle Knox, Music Director.
Admission: FREE!
Oakwood Village West, 7:00 pm Friday, July 7
Capitol Lakes, 7:00 pm Friday, July 14
