press release:

FREE H.M.S. Pinafore Preview Concerts

Madison Savoyards presents a Preview Concert of arias and ensembles from H.M.S. Pinafore! Hear some highlights of this work with our featured soloists, and narration and insights from Kyle Knox, Music Director.

Admission: FREE!

Oakwood Village West, 7:00 pm Friday, July 7

Capitol Lakes, 7:00 pm Friday, July 14