Madison Savoyards

Google Calendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00

Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release:

FREE H.M.S. Pinafore Preview Concerts

Madison Savoyards presents a Preview Concert of arias and ensembles from H.M.S. Pinafore! Hear some highlights of this work with our featured soloists, and narration and insights from Kyle Knox, Music Director.

Admission: FREE!

Oakwood Village West, 7:00 pm Friday, July 7

Capitol Lakes, 7:00 pm Friday, July 14

Info
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Music
Google Calendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Savoyards - 2017-07-07 19:00:00