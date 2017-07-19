Madison Sellers' Market: Who Wins, Who Loses?

press release: Homes are selling quickly all over the country, but even more so in Madison, where the average length of time on the market was recently measured at an incredible 10 days.

What’s behind this sudden surge in demand and what does it mean for people in the city, including those who are priced out of the housing market? The Cap Times has assembled an outstanding panel to discuss those questions at the High Noon Saloon. News editor Jason Joyce will moderate the panel, whose members are:

• Valerie Johnson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

• Liz Lauer, owner of Lauer Realty Group

• Hanif Nu’Man, chief sociologist at ReSCI Consulting

• Matt Wachter, housing initiatives specialist for the city of Madison

The event is free and will start with a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. The discussion itself will start at 6, ending after an hour or so.

This will be the 25th installment in our Cap Times Talks discussion series, which often take place at the High Noon. We hope to see you there.