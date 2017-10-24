Madison Senior Coalitions' Collaboration

press release: The four Madison senior Coalitions have been conducting an ongoing study for a potential collaboration. A Coalition planning committee consisting of the executive directors and two members from each of the coalitions’ boards have been meeting over the past year to explore how to better serve the mission of the coalitions, how to broaden the impact and reach of the coalitions in the community, how to expand programs and services for all older adults in Madison, how to meet the growing needs and challenges of the older adult population, and how to find more efficient ways to support the work of the coalitions.

Please join us to learn more about the work of the collaboration at an informational meeting on Tuesday, October 24, at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center. We’ll start at 6:00 p.m. (finish at 7:30 p.m.) and will provide light snacks! Another meeting will be scheduled for November (a date still to be determined) in conjunction with the daytime senior meal.