press release: Madison Speedway Marketplace is located at the Madison International Speedway, 1122 Sunrise Road, Oregon. The season opens May 13 from 9am-3pm, and the market will be open every other Saturday until October 14, 2017. We have 170 unique Vendors on May 13 from all over the state of Wisconsin with antique treasures, collectibles, crafts, health and wellness, jewelry, tarot reader, bakery, honey, direct sales, produce, food carts and so much more.